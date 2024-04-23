Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 594.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's share price on the last day was 607 at open and 594.5 at close. The high for the day was 610 and the low was 595.55. The market capitalization stood at 230259.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 185.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 113638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹597, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹594.5

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 597 with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹594.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 113,638 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 594.5.

