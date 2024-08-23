Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹692.05 and closed at ₹694.95. The stock reached a high of ₹697.95 and dipped to a low of ₹671.05. With a market capitalization of ₹259,899.83 crore, the stock's 52-week range spans from ₹289.3 to ₹896.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,081 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.47
|Support 1
|663.97
|Resistance 2
|707.23
|Support 2
|654.23
|Resistance 3
|716.97
|Support 3
|637.47
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹697.95 & ₹671.05 yesterday to end at ₹673.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.