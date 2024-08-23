Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 694.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 692.05 and closed at 694.95. The stock reached a high of 697.95 and dipped to a low of 671.05. With a market capitalization of 259,899.83 crore, the stock's 52-week range spans from 289.3 to 896.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power gets NCLT nod to to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power for ₹4,101 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/adani-power-gets-nclt-nod-to-to-acquire-lanco-amarkantak-power-for-4-101-crore-11724342015712.html

23 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Nykaa, Zomato, Hindalco, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-power-ambuja-cements-nykaa-zomato-hindalco-and-more-11724345245608.html

23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1690.47Support 1663.97
Resistance 2707.23Support 2654.23
Resistance 3716.97Support 3637.47
23 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12552 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹694.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 697.95 & 671.05 yesterday to end at 673.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

