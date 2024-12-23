Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹510.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹508.45. The stock reached a high of ₹527 and a low of ₹492 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹192,037 crore, the company's shares are trading significantly below their 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above the low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 782,180 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹527 & ₹492 yesterday to end at ₹498.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend