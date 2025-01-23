Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 528.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 529.65 and closed slightly lower at 528.75. The stock experienced a high of 533 and a low of 513.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 202,662.90 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. BSE recorded a trading volume of 503,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹528.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 533 & 513.4 yesterday to end at 525.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.