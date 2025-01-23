Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹529.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹528.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹533 and a low of ₹513.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹202,662.90 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. BSE recorded a trading volume of 503,117 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹528.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹533 & ₹513.4 yesterday to end at ₹525.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.