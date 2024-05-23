Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹689.3 and closed at ₹680.25. The high was ₹715 and the low was ₹685.55. The market capitalization was ₹266,765.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹691.95 and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume was 1,152,151 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹692.05 today. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 165.69% to reach ₹692.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.08%
|3 Months
|25.12%
|6 Months
|78.58%
|YTD
|31.67%
|1 Year
|165.69%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|707.58
|Support 1
|678.03
|Resistance 2
|726.37
|Support 2
|667.27
|Resistance 3
|737.13
|Support 3
|648.48
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1152 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹715 & ₹685.55 yesterday to end at ₹680.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend