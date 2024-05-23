Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 680.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.