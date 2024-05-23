Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 680.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 689.3 and closed at 680.25. The high was 715 and the low was 685.55. The market capitalization was 266,765.26 crore. The 52-week high was 691.95 and the 52-week low was 230.95. The BSE volume was 1,152,151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 692.05 today. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 165.69% to reach 692.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.08%
3 Months25.12%
6 Months78.58%
YTD31.67%
1 Year165.69%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1707.58Support 1678.03
Resistance 2726.37Support 2667.27
Resistance 3737.13Support 3648.48
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6471 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1152 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹680.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 715 & 685.55 yesterday to end at 680.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

