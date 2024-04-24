Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Faces Decline in Trading Today

5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 602.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.