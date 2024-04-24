Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Faces Decline in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹598.6 and closed at ₹597 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹608 and the low was ₹598.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹232361.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹647 and ₹194.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 295555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹607.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹594.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹594.38 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.11% today, trading at ₹603.10. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 199.13% to ₹603.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|11.09%
|6 Months
|90.38%
|YTD
|14.72%
|1 Year
|199.13%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|607.77
|Support 1
|598.77
|Resistance 2
|612.38
|Support 2
|594.38
|Resistance 3
|616.77
|Support 3
|589.77
The trading volume yesterday was 67.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1264.00 k & BSE volume was 113.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹608 & ₹598.6 yesterday to end at ₹597. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
