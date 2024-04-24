Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Faces Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Apr 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 602.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 598.6 and closed at 597 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 608 and the low was 598.6. The market capitalization stood at 232361.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 194.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 295555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹598.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹602.45

The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 607.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 594.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of 594.38 then there can be further negative price movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.11% today, trading at 603.10. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 199.13% to 603.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months11.09%
6 Months90.38%
YTD14.72%
1 Year199.13%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1607.77Support 1598.77
Resistance 2612.38Support 2594.38
Resistance 3616.77Support 3589.77
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 1378338 as compared to the 20 day avg of 4207163

The trading volume yesterday was 67.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1264.00 k & BSE volume was 113.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 608 & 598.6 yesterday to end at 597. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

