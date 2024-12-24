Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 498.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 502.55 and closed lower at 498.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 510.9 and a low of 494.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 194,428.3 crore, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 498,963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.08Support 1495.73
Resistance 2518.22Support 2487.52
Resistance 3526.43Support 3480.38
24 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15651 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹498.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 510.9 & 494.6 yesterday to end at 504. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.