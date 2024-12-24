Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹502.55 and closed lower at ₹498.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹510.9 and a low of ₹494.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹194,428.3 crore, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 498,963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.08
|Support 1
|495.73
|Resistance 2
|518.22
|Support 2
|487.52
|Resistance 3
|526.43
|Support 3
|480.38
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹510.9 & ₹494.6 yesterday to end at ₹504. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend