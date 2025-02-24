Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹484.50 and closed slightly higher at ₹484.65. The stock reached a high of ₹489.75 and a low of ₹475.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹184,670.24 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, with a trading volume of 424,238 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|487.9
|Support 1
|474.75
|Resistance 2
|495.75
|Support 2
|469.45
|Resistance 3
|501.05
|Support 3
|461.6
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 37.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹489.75 & ₹475.50 yesterday to end at ₹478.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend