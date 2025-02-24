Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 484.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.80 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 484.50 and closed slightly higher at 484.65. The stock reached a high of 489.75 and a low of 475.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 184,670.24 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, with a trading volume of 424,238 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1487.9Support 1474.75
Resistance 2495.75Support 2469.45
Resistance 3501.05Support 3461.6
24 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 37.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4675 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹484.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 489.75 & 475.50 yesterday to end at 478.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.