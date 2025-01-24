Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹525.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹525.25. The stock reached a high of ₹537.3 and a low of ₹518.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹201,255.10 crore, Adani Power's performance reflects its volatility within the past year, marked by a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume recorded was 293,123 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.3 & ₹518.3 yesterday to end at ₹521.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.