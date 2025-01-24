Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 525.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 525.45 and closed slightly lower at 525.25. The stock reached a high of 537.3 and a low of 518.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 201,255.10 crore, Adani Power's performance reflects its volatility within the past year, marked by a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume recorded was 293,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10514 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹525.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 537.3 & 518.3 yesterday to end at 521.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

