Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹729.75 and closed at ₹733.45. The high for the day was ₹737 and the low was ₹720.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹283,793.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 85,741.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹720.15, and the high price reached was ₹745.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.44% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM is 17.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹734.9, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power reached a peak of 737.0 and a trough of 728.7 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 731.95 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|735.3
|Support 1
|727.0
|Resistance 2
|740.3
|Support 2
|723.7
|Resistance 3
|743.6
|Support 3
|718.7
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|741.63
|10 Days
|752.37
|20 Days
|727.78
|50 Days
|653.31
|100 Days
|600.69
|300 Days
|512.36
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹733.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹737 & ₹720.15 yesterday to end at ₹733.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend