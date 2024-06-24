Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 733.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 735.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 729.75 and closed at 733.45. The high for the day was 737 and the low was 720.15. The market capitalization stood at 283,793.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 85,741.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's low price today was 720.15, and the high price reached was 745.

24 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.44% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM is 17.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 734.9, a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:36 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power reached a peak of 737.0 and a trough of 728.7 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 731.95 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1735.3Support 1727.0
Resistance 2740.3Support 2723.7
Resistance 3743.6Support 3718.7
24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days741.63
10 Days752.37
20 Days727.78
50 Days653.31
100 Days600.69
300 Days512.36
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹733.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 737 & 720.15 yesterday to end at 733.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

