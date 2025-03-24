Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹521.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹519.45. The stock reached a high of ₹541.25 and dipped to a low of ₹518. With a market capitalization of ₹201,505.78 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its low of ₹430.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 547,615 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.24% today, reaching ₹528.95, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|356.45
|5.3
|1.51
|448.3
|292.7
|345637.67
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|288.3
|5.3
|1.87
|366.2
|247.5
|268136.41
|Adani Power
|528.95
|6.5
|1.24
|896.75
|430.85
|204012.79
|Adani Green Energy
|962.75
|8.2
|0.86
|2173.65
|758.0
|152502.73
|Tata Power Co
|380.2
|0.75
|0.2
|494.85
|326.25
|121486.81
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹527.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹513.85 and ₹537.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹513.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 537.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 2.28%, currently trading at ₹534.35. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 0.41%, also standing at ₹534.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|6.41%
|6 Months
|-21.51%
|YTD
|-1.39%
|1 Year
|-0.41%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|537.1
|Support 1
|513.85
|Resistance 2
|550.8
|Support 2
|504.3
|Resistance 3
|560.35
|Support 3
|490.6
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹595.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 547 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.25 & ₹518 yesterday to end at ₹522.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.