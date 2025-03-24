Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 522.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 521.55 and closed slightly lower at 519.45. The stock reached a high of 541.25 and dipped to a low of 518. With a market capitalization of 201,505.78 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its low of 430.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 547,615 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.24% today, reaching 528.95, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc356.455.31.51448.3292.7345637.67
Power Grid Corporation Of India288.35.31.87366.2247.5268136.41
Adani Power528.956.51.24896.75430.85204012.79
Adani Green Energy962.758.20.862173.65758.0152502.73
Tata Power Co380.20.750.2494.85326.25121486.81
24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹527.55, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹522.45

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 527.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 513.85 and 537.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 513.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 537.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 2.28%, currently trading at 534.35. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 0.41%, also standing at 534.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months6.41%
6 Months-21.51%
YTD-1.39%
1 Year-0.41%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1537.1Support 1513.85
Resistance 2550.8Support 2504.3
Resistance 3560.35Support 3490.6
24 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 595.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6605 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 547 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹519.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 541.25 & 518 yesterday to end at 522.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.