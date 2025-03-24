Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 522.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.