Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹700.75, reached a high of ₹720, and a low of ₹686 before closing at ₹691.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹274209.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹715 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1208081 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹720 & ₹686 yesterday to end at ₹691.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend