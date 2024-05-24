Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 691.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 700.75, reached a high of 720, and a low of 686 before closing at 691.65. The market capitalization stood at 274209.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 715 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1208081 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6995 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.

24 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹691.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 720 & 686 yesterday to end at 691.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

