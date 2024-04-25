Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹600.1 and closed at ₹602.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹604.15, while the lowest was ₹590. The market capitalization stood at ₹230008.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹647 and the low was ₹194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 247,234 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|604.2
|Support 1
|588.9
|Resistance 2
|612.2
|Support 2
|581.6
|Resistance 3
|619.5
|Support 3
|573.6
The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹604.15 & ₹590 yesterday to end at ₹602.45.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!