Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 602.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 596.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 600.1 and closed at 602.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 604.15, while the lowest was 590. The market capitalization stood at 230008.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 647 and the low was 194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 247,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1604.2Support 1588.9
Resistance 2612.2Support 2581.6
Resistance 3619.5Support 3573.6
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 1531 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4348 k

The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹602.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 604.15 & 590 yesterday to end at 602.45.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.