Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹478 and closed slightly higher at ₹478.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹478.20 and a low of ₹468 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹181,333.99 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 359,854 shares for Adani Power.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price increased by 2.92% today, reaching ₹483.90, while its competitors showed mixed performance. While companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Tata Power experienced declines, Adani Green Energy saw a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded minor changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|316.6
|-3.5
|-1.09
|448.3
|292.7
|306996.45
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|256.6
|-2.55
|-0.98
|366.2
|252.1
|238653.49
|Adani Power
|483.9
|13.75
|2.92
|896.75
|430.85
|186637.28
|Adani Green Energy
|840.25
|4.65
|0.56
|2173.65
|818.5
|133098.33
|Tata Power
|353.15
|-1.5
|-0.42
|494.85
|326.25
|112843.42
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹483.90, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹470.15
Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹476.2 & second resistance of ₹481.4 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹484.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹484.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.22%, currently trading at ₹475.90. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 15.91%, reaching the same price of ₹475.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.11%
|3 Months
|13.24%
|6 Months
|-28.91%
|YTD
|-11.21%
|1 Year
|-15.91%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|476.2
|Support 1
|468.15
|Resistance 2
|481.4
|Support 2
|465.3
|Resistance 3
|484.25
|Support 3
|460.1
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 40.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4530 k
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1926 k & BSE volume was 359 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹478.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹478.20 & ₹468 yesterday to end at ₹470.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend