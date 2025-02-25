Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 470.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.90 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 478 and closed slightly higher at 478.80. The stock experienced a high of 478.20 and a low of 468 during the day. With a market capitalization of 181,333.99 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 359,854 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52:41 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power's share price increased by 2.92% today, reaching 483.90, while its competitors showed mixed performance. While companies like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Tata Power experienced declines, Adani Green Energy saw a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded minor changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC316.6-3.5-1.09448.3292.7306996.45
Power Grid Corporation Of India256.6-2.55-0.98366.2252.1238653.49
Adani Power483.913.752.92896.75430.85186637.28
Adani Green Energy840.254.650.562173.65818.5133098.33
Tata Power353.15-1.5-0.42494.85326.25112843.42
25 Feb 2025, 09:33:29 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹483.90, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹470.15

Adani Power Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 476.2 & second resistance of 481.4 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 484.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 484.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

25 Feb 2025, 09:18:28 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.22%, currently trading at 475.90. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 15.91%, reaching the same price of 475.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.11%
3 Months13.24%
6 Months-28.91%
YTD-11.21%
1 Year-15.91%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1476.2Support 1468.15
Resistance 2481.4Support 2465.3
Resistance 3484.25Support 3460.1
25 Feb 2025, 08:34:35 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 40.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4530 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1926 k & BSE volume was 359 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02:31 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹478.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 478.20 & 468 yesterday to end at 470.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

