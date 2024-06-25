Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 733.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 737.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 729.75, reached a high of 745, and a low of 720.15 before closing at 733.45. The market capitalization stood at 284,622.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a 52-week low of 230.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 166,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11666 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹733.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 745 & 720.15 yesterday to end at 733.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.