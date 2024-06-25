Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹729.75, reached a high of ₹745, and a low of ₹720.15 before closing at ₹733.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹284,622.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a 52-week low of ₹230.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 166,841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹745 & ₹720.15 yesterday to end at ₹733.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend