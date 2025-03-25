Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 522.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.20 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 527.95 and closed at 522.45, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of 537.65 and a low of 521.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 202,180.74 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,265 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹522.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 537.65 & 521.95 yesterday to end at 524.20. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

