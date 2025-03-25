Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹527.95 and closed at ₹522.45, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹537.65 and a low of ₹521.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹202,180.74 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,265 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹522.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.65 & ₹521.95 yesterday to end at ₹524.20. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.