Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 26 Apr 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 596.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 595.9 and closed at 596.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 595.9, while the low was 590. The market cap stood at 228485.06 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the 52-week low was 194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 122,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.95% today, currently trading at 598.00. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 180.27% to reach 598.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months3.69%
6 Months80.95%
YTD12.8%
1 Year180.27%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1595.78Support 1589.03
Resistance 2599.27Support 2585.77
Resistance 3602.53Support 3582.28
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 1531 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4348 k

The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹596.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 595.9 & 590 yesterday to end at 596.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.