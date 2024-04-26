Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹595.9 and closed at ₹596.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹595.9, while the low was ₹590. The market cap stood at ₹228485.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the 52-week low was ₹194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 122,847 shares.
Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.95% today, currently trading at ₹598.00. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 180.27% to reach ₹598.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|3.69%
|6 Months
|80.95%
|YTD
|12.8%
|1 Year
|180.27%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|595.78
|Support 1
|589.03
|Resistance 2
|599.27
|Support 2
|585.77
|Resistance 3
|602.53
|Support 3
|582.28
The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹595.9 & ₹590 yesterday to end at ₹596.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
