Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 675.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 675.8 and closed slightly higher at 675.85. The stock's highest price for the day was 678.85, while the lowest was 666.4. The market capitalization stood at 260,921.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 289.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:02:33 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of 666.4 and a high of 678.85.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49:56 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.07% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Adani Power's trading volume had dropped by 79.07% compared to the previous day, with the stock price standing at 669.55, down by 0.93%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:49 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 672.52 and 668.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 668.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 672.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1671.07Support 1668.52
Resistance 2672.58Support 2667.48
Resistance 3673.62Support 3665.97
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days687.22
10 Days688.21
20 Days699.99
50 Days711.69
100 Days666.81
300 Days588.63
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:13 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:13:06 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹669.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹675.85

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 670.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 665.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 665.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:06 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -71.90% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 71.90% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 671.15, down by 0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:43 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 675.52 and 668.72 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near the hourly support of 668.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 675.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1672.52Support 1668.97
Resistance 2674.03Support 2666.93
Resistance 3676.07Support 3665.42
26 Aug 2024, 11:25:34 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹670.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹675.85

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 670.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 670.47 and 684.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 670.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 684.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:11 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price dropped by 0.85% today, trading at 670.1. Its peers showed mixed performance; Adani Green Energy and Tata Power saw declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Energy Solutions experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India340.354.21.25362.3181.09316545.92
Adani Green Energy1882.8-18.65-0.982173.65816.0298241.64
Adani Power670.1-5.75-0.85896.75289.3258453.55
Tata Power417.85-0.15-0.04470.85230.05133586.3
Adani Energy Solutions1065.550.950.091347.9686.9118861.32
26 Aug 2024, 10:48:24 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.36% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power is 52.36% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 671.4, down by 0.66%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25:26 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹675.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 678.85 & 666.4 yesterday to end at 676.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

