Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹675.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹675.85. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹678.85, while the lowest was ₹666.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹260,921.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹289.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,278 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of ₹666.4 and a high of ₹678.85.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Adani Power's trading volume had dropped by 79.07% compared to the previous day, with the stock price standing at ₹669.55, down by 0.93%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 672.52 and 668.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 668.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 672.52.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|671.07
|Support 1
|668.52
|Resistance 2
|672.58
|Support 2
|667.48
|Resistance 3
|673.62
|Support 3
|665.97
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|687.22
|10 Days
|688.21
|20 Days
|699.99
|50 Days
|711.69
|100 Days
|666.81
|300 Days
|588.63
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹670.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹665.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹665.73 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power has decreased by 71.90% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹671.15, down by 0.7%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 675.52 and 668.72 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near the hourly support of 668.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 675.52.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|672.52
|Support 1
|668.97
|Resistance 2
|674.03
|Support 2
|666.93
|Resistance 3
|676.07
|Support 3
|665.42
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹670.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹670.47 and ₹684.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹670.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 684.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price dropped by 0.85% today, trading at ₹670.1. Its peers showed mixed performance; Adani Green Energy and Tata Power saw declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Energy Solutions experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|340.35
|4.2
|1.25
|362.3
|181.09
|316545.92
|Adani Green Energy
|1882.8
|-18.65
|-0.98
|2173.65
|816.0
|298241.64
|Adani Power
|670.1
|-5.75
|-0.85
|896.75
|289.3
|258453.55
|Tata Power
|417.85
|-0.15
|-0.04
|470.85
|230.05
|133586.3
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1065.55
|0.95
|0.09
|1347.9
|686.9
|118861.32
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Power is 52.36% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at ₹671.4, down by 0.66%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹678.85 & ₹666.4 yesterday to end at ₹676.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.