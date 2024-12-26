Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹505.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹504. The stock reached a high of ₹509.85 and a low of ₹495 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹191,304.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 241,156 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹509.85 & ₹495 yesterday to end at ₹496.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend