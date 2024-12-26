Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 504 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 505.35 and closed slightly lower at 504. The stock reached a high of 509.85 and a low of 495 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 191,304.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 241,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15005 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹504 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 509.85 & 495 yesterday to end at 496.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

