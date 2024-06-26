Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 737.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 738.05 and closed at 737.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 744.3 and the low was 724. The market capitalization stood at 279705.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,773 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1738.0Support 1719.4
Resistance 2749.5Support 2712.3
Resistance 3756.6Support 3700.8
26 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11850 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹737.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 744.3 & 724 yesterday to end at 737.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

