Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹738.05 and closed at ₹737.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹744.3 and the low was ₹724. The market capitalization stood at ₹279705.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,773 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|738.0
|Support 1
|719.4
|Resistance 2
|749.5
|Support 2
|712.3
|Resistance 3
|756.6
|Support 3
|700.8
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹744.3 & ₹724 yesterday to end at ₹737.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.