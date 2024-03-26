Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw an open price of ₹526.1 and a close price of ₹524, with a high of ₹538.05 and a low of ₹524.3. The market cap stood at ₹204,803.46 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹589.3, and the 52-week low at ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,553,082 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹524 on last trading day
