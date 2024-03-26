Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 524 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw an open price of 526.1 and a close price of 524, with a high of 538.05 and a low of 524.3. The market cap stood at 204,803.46 crore. The 52-week high was at 589.3, and the 52-week low at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,553,082 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹524 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power BSE had a trading volume of 6,553,082 shares with a closing price of 524.

