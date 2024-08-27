Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at ₹675.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹675.85. The stock reached a high of ₹678.85 and a low of ₹660 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹255,097.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹896.75 to a low of ₹289.3. The BSE volume was 545,933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|672.97
|Support 1
|654.07
|Resistance 2
|685.43
|Support 2
|647.63
|Resistance 3
|691.87
|Support 3
|635.17
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 545 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹678.85 & ₹660 yesterday to end at ₹661.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.