Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹498 and closed slightly lower at ₹496.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹515.7 and a low of ₹495.65. With a market capitalization of ₹195,604.7 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 814,651 shares for the day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|516.93
|Support 1
|496.73
|Resistance 2
|526.47
|Support 2
|486.07
|Resistance 3
|537.13
|Support 3
|476.53
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.7 & ₹495.65 yesterday to end at ₹507.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend