Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 496.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 498 and closed slightly lower at 496.05. The stock experienced a high of 515.7 and a low of 495.65. With a market capitalization of 195,604.7 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 814,651 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1516.93Support 1496.73
Resistance 2526.47Support 2486.07
Resistance 3537.13Support 3476.53
27 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12117 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹496.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 515.7 & 495.65 yesterday to end at 507.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

