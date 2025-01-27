Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹526.90 and closed at ₹521.50. The stock reached a high of ₹528.90 and a low of ₹509. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹198,574.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 332,771 shares for the day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 332 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹528.90 & ₹509 yesterday to end at ₹514.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend