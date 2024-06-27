Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 725.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's last day trading saw the open price at 725 and the close price at 725.55. The stock reached a high of 730 and a low of 719. The market capitalization stood at 277,699.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a 52-week low of 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 307,383 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at 726.95. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 184.43% to reach 726.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months29.31%
6 Months37.79%
YTD37.08%
1 Year184.43%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1727.72Support 1715.97
Resistance 2735.18Support 2711.68
Resistance 3739.47Support 3704.22
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11555 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹725.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 730 & 719 yesterday to end at 725.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

