Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's last day trading saw the open price at ₹725 and the close price at ₹725.55. The stock reached a high of ₹730 and a low of ₹719. The market capitalization stood at ₹277,699.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a 52-week low of ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 307,383 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹726.95. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 184.43% to reach ₹726.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.54%
|3 Months
|29.31%
|6 Months
|37.79%
|YTD
|37.08%
|1 Year
|184.43%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|727.72
|Support 1
|715.97
|Resistance 2
|735.18
|Support 2
|711.68
|Resistance 3
|739.47
|Support 3
|704.22
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹730 & ₹719 yesterday to end at ₹725.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.