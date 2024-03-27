Active Stocks
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's 521.9
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹521.9

12 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 521.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw an opening price of 524.4 and a closing price of 531. The stock reached a high of 535 and a low of 519.4. The market capitalization stood at 201,293.64 crore. The 52-week high was 589.3, and the 52-week low was 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 157,896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33:06 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power closed today at ₹509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock closed at 509.95 today, experiencing a decrease of 2.29% from the previous closing price of 521.9. The net change was -11.95 points.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15:36 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1812.5-45.85-2.472016.0796.0287105.89
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.10.10.04298.95164.06251208.68
Adani Power509.95-11.95-2.29589.3166.25196684.6
Tata Power388.5-1.6-0.41433.2182.45124203.13
Adani Energy Solutions1011.4-34.95-3.341250.0686.9112820.93
27 Mar 2024, 05:32:43 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price on the current day was 508.35, while the high price reached was 547.95.

27 Mar 2024, 03:16:28 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 166.40 and a 52-week high price of 589.45. This indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year, with a wide price range between the high and low points.

27 Mar 2024, 03:02:33 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹522, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 522 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31:07 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1881.322.951.232016.0796.0298004.03
Power Grid Corporation Of India272.52.50.93298.95164.06253440.82
Adani Power547.2525.354.86589.3166.25211070.98
Tata Power392.252.150.55433.2182.45125402.01
Adani Energy Solutions1043.9-2.45-0.231250.0686.9116446.28
27 Mar 2024, 02:20:48 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹542.4, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 542.4, showing a 3.93% increase with a net change of 20.5.

27 Mar 2024, 02:13:58 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 529.3 and a high of 544.65 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42:26 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹542.9, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 542.9, with a net change of 21 and a percent change of 4.02. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:34 PM IST

Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:33:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days523.31
10 Days533.56
20 Days547.99
50 Days548.93
100 Days509.50
300 Days404.18
27 Mar 2024, 01:12:00 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 529.3, while the high price reached was 544.65.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00:56 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹537.65, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 537.65, with a percent change of 3.02 and a net change of 15.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:50:02 PM IST

27 Mar 2024, 12:30:36 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1864.255.90.322016.0796.0295303.26
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.01.00.37298.95164.06252045.73
Adani Power536.2514.352.75589.3166.25206828.35
Tata Power391.91.80.46433.2182.45125290.11
Adani Energy Solutions1047.250.90.091250.0686.9116819.97
27 Mar 2024, 12:23:53 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹535.9, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 535.9, with a 2.68% increase in value. The net change in price is 14 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in trading.

27 Mar 2024, 12:13:18 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 529.3 and a high of 544.65 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:43:45 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹533.4, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 533.4, with a 2.2% increase in percentage change and a net change of 11.5. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potentially good time to consider buying or holding onto Adani Power stock.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1862.954.60.252016.0796.0295097.33
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.750.750.28298.95164.06251813.22
Adani Power534.2512.352.37589.3166.25206056.96
Tata Power390.850.750.19433.2182.45124954.43
Adani Energy Solutions1045.35-1.0-0.11250.0686.9116608.03
27 Mar 2024, 11:10:43 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price today was 529.3, and the high price was 544.65.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00:12 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹534, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹521.9

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 534, with a percent change of 2.32% and a net change of 12.1 points. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.32%, with a net gain of 12.1 points.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1870.011.650.632016.0796.0296214.07
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.50.50.19298.95164.06251580.7
Adani Power535.7513.852.65589.3166.25206635.5
Tata Power391.00.90.23433.2182.45125002.38
Adani Energy Solutions1046.950.60.061250.0686.9116786.51
27 Mar 2024, 10:20:49 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹537.65, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 537.65 with a net change of 15.75 and a percent change of 3.02. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:12:30 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's today low price was 529.3 and the high price was 544.65.

27 Mar 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

27 Mar 2024, 09:43:00 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹536.3, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 536.3, with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30:34 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months38.28%
YTD-0.6%
1 Year185.25%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03:45 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹521.9, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹531

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 521.9 with a percent change of -1.71% and a net change of -9.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01:57 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹531 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power BSE was 157,896 shares with a closing price of 531.

