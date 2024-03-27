Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's 521.9

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw an opening price of ₹524.4 and a closing price of ₹531. The stock reached a high of ₹535 and a low of ₹519.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹201,293.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3, and the 52-week low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 157,896 shares traded.
Adani Power stock closed at ₹509.95 today, experiencing a decrease of 2.29% from the previous closing price of ₹521.9. The net change was -11.95 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1812.5
|-45.85
|-2.47
|2016.0
|796.0
|287105.89
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.1
|0.1
|0.04
|298.95
|164.06
|251208.68
|Adani Power
|509.95
|-11.95
|-2.29
|589.3
|166.25
|196684.6
|Tata Power
|388.5
|-1.6
|-0.41
|433.2
|182.45
|124203.13
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.4
|-34.95
|-3.34
|1250.0
|686.9
|112820.93
Adani Power stock's low price on the current day was ₹508.35, while the high price reached was ₹547.95.
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 166.40 and a 52-week high price of 589.45. This indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year, with a wide price range between the high and low points.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹522 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1881.3
|22.95
|1.23
|2016.0
|796.0
|298004.03
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|272.5
|2.5
|0.93
|298.95
|164.06
|253440.82
|Adani Power
|547.25
|25.35
|4.86
|589.3
|166.25
|211070.98
|Tata Power
|392.25
|2.15
|0.55
|433.2
|182.45
|125402.01
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1043.9
|-2.45
|-0.23
|1250.0
|686.9
|116446.28
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹542.4, showing a 3.93% increase with a net change of 20.5.
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹529.3 and a high of ₹544.65 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹542.9, with a net change of 21 and a percent change of 4.02. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|523.31
|10 Days
|533.56
|20 Days
|547.99
|50 Days
|548.93
|100 Days
|509.50
|300 Days
|404.18
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹529.3, while the high price reached was ₹544.65.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹537.65, with a percent change of 3.02 and a net change of 15.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1864.25
|5.9
|0.32
|2016.0
|796.0
|295303.26
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|271.0
|1.0
|0.37
|298.95
|164.06
|252045.73
|Adani Power
|536.25
|14.35
|2.75
|589.3
|166.25
|206828.35
|Tata Power
|391.9
|1.8
|0.46
|433.2
|182.45
|125290.11
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1047.25
|0.9
|0.09
|1250.0
|686.9
|116819.97
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹535.9, with a 2.68% increase in value. The net change in price is 14 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in trading.
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹529.3 and a high of ₹544.65 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹533.4, with a 2.2% increase in percentage change and a net change of 11.5. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potentially good time to consider buying or holding onto Adani Power stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1862.95
|4.6
|0.25
|2016.0
|796.0
|295097.33
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.75
|0.75
|0.28
|298.95
|164.06
|251813.22
|Adani Power
|534.25
|12.35
|2.37
|589.3
|166.25
|206056.96
|Tata Power
|390.85
|0.75
|0.19
|433.2
|182.45
|124954.43
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1045.35
|-1.0
|-0.1
|1250.0
|686.9
|116608.03
Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹529.3, and the high price was ₹544.65.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹534, with a percent change of 2.32% and a net change of 12.1 points. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.32%, with a net gain of 12.1 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1870.0
|11.65
|0.63
|2016.0
|796.0
|296214.07
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.5
|0.5
|0.19
|298.95
|164.06
|251580.7
|Adani Power
|535.75
|13.85
|2.65
|589.3
|166.25
|206635.5
|Tata Power
|391.0
|0.9
|0.23
|433.2
|182.45
|125002.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1046.95
|0.6
|0.06
|1250.0
|686.9
|116786.51
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹537.65 with a net change of 15.75 and a percent change of 3.02. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Power stock's today low price was ₹529.3 and the high price was ₹544.65.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹536.3, with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|0.42%
|6 Months
|38.28%
|YTD
|-0.6%
|1 Year
|185.25%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹521.9 with a percent change of -1.71% and a net change of -9.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Power BSE was 157,896 shares with a closing price of ₹531.
