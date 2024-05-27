Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 710.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock closed at 710.95 on the last trading day, with an open price of 713.7. The high for the day was 720.1, while the low was 703.3. The market capitalization stands at 272,666.37 crore. The 52-week high and low are 720.1 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1717.4Support 1700.2
Resistance 2727.4Support 2693.0
Resistance 3734.6Support 3683.0
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6995 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.

27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹710.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 720.1 & 703.3 yesterday to end at 710.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

