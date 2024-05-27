Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock closed at ₹710.95 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹713.7. The high for the day was ₹720.1, while the low was ₹703.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹272,666.37 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹720.1 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,301 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|717.4
|Support 1
|700.2
|Resistance 2
|727.4
|Support 2
|693.0
|Resistance 3
|734.6
|Support 3
|683.0
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹720.1 & ₹703.3 yesterday to end at ₹710.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend