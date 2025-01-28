Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹514.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹514.90. The stock reached a high of ₹514.30 and a low of ₹493 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹191,651.30 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. A total of 499,074 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|509.73
|Support 1
|487.88
|Resistance 2
|523.22
|Support 2
|479.52
|Resistance 3
|531.58
|Support 3
|466.03
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 520 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹514.30 & ₹493 yesterday to end at ₹496.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend