Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 514.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.60 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 514.05 and closed slightly higher at 514.90. The stock reached a high of 514.30 and a low of 493 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 191,651.30 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. A total of 499,074 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1509.73Support 1487.88
Resistance 2523.22Support 2479.52
Resistance 3531.58Support 3466.03
28 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9895 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 520 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹514.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 514.30 & 493 yesterday to end at 496.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

