Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the BSE opened at ₹720.75 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹728 and the low was ₹710.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹275,886.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 365,709 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹728 & ₹710.15 yesterday to end at ₹720. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.