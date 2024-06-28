Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 720 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the BSE opened at 720.75 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 728 and the low was 710.15. The market capitalization stood at 275,886.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 365,709 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11721 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹720 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 728 & 710.15 yesterday to end at 720. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

