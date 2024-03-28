Active Stocks
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹516.55

11 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 516.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 530, reached a high of 547.95, and a low of 508.35 before closing at 521.9 on the last day. The market cap stood at 196684.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a 52-week low of 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 386389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:34:12 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock closed at 533.7 today, marking a 3.32% increase from the previous closing price of 516.55. The net change in price was 17.15.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16:41 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1833.959.70.532016.0796.0290503.64
Power Grid Corporation Of India277.056.02.21298.95164.06257672.58
Adani Power533.717.153.32589.3166.25205844.83
Tata Power394.155.81.49433.2182.45126009.43
Adani Energy Solutions1025.89.450.931250.0686.9114427.24
28 Mar 2024, 05:32:41 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price on the current day was 519.55, and the high price reached was 538.5.

28 Mar 2024, 03:16:29 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 166.40, while the 52-week high price was 589.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, with the stock experiencing fluctuations between these two price points.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02:59 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹536.35, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 536.35, with a 3.83% increase in value and a net change of 19.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.

28 Mar 2024, 02:33:20 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1851.1526.91.472016.0796.0293228.17
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.457.42.73298.95164.06258974.67
Adani Power529.9513.42.59589.3166.25204398.48
Tata Power395.657.31.88433.2182.45126488.98
Adani Energy Solutions1037.020.652.031250.0686.9115676.59
28 Mar 2024, 02:20:45 PM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹532.05, up 3% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 532.05, with a 3% increase in price and a net change of 15.5 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a high of 533.40 and a low of 519.55 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:49 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹531.95, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 531.95, with a 2.98% increase in price and a net change of 15.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:02 PM IST

Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days521.78
10 Days529.15
20 Days546.13
50 Days548.55
100 Days511.09
300 Days405.51
28 Mar 2024, 01:01:39 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹531.15, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 531.15, with a 2.83% increase in percentage change and a net change of 14.6 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31:10 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1838.514.250.782016.0796.0291224.37
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.74.651.72298.95164.06256417.01
Adani Power525.48.851.71589.3166.25202643.57
Tata Power396.057.71.98433.2182.45126616.86
Adani Energy Solutions1031.014.651.441250.0686.9115007.3
28 Mar 2024, 12:20:13 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹524.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 524.8, showing a 1.6% increase in value. The net change is 8.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:13:56 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock recorded a low of 519.55 and a high of 527 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:42:28 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹524.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 524.8, with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:09 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1833.359.10.52016.0796.0290408.59
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.354.31.59298.95164.06256091.49
Adani Power524.07.451.44589.3166.25202103.6
Tata Power397.18.752.25433.2182.45126952.55
Adani Energy Solutions1025.258.90.881250.0686.9114365.89
28 Mar 2024, 11:12:04 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 519.55 and a high of 527 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:01:39 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹520.45, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 520.45, with a net change of 3.9 and a percentage change of 0.76. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31:42 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1820.65-3.6-0.22016.0796.0288396.87
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.253.21.18298.95164.06255068.42
Adani Power521.955.41.05589.3166.25201312.93
Tata Power394.556.21.6433.2182.45126137.31
Adani Energy Solutions1018.21.850.181250.0686.9113579.46
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:55 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹524.65, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 524.65, with a 1.57% increase in value and a net change of 8.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential investor confidence and market interest in the company.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's today's high price was 527 and the low price was 519.55.

28 Mar 2024, 09:51:40 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43:06 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹522, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 522, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 5.45.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-2.43%
6 Months37.62%
YTD-1.64%
1 Year197.12%
28 Mar 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹521.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 509.95 with a decrease of -2.29% and a net change of -11.95 points.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹521.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 386,389 shares with a closing price of 521.9.

