Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹530, reached a high of ₹547.95, and a low of ₹508.35 before closing at ₹521.9 on the last day. The market cap stood at ₹196684.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 386389 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock closed at ₹533.7 today, marking a 3.32% increase from the previous closing price of ₹516.55. The net change in price was ₹17.15.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.95
|9.7
|0.53
|2016.0
|796.0
|290503.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|277.05
|6.0
|2.21
|298.95
|164.06
|257672.58
|Adani Power
|533.7
|17.15
|3.32
|589.3
|166.25
|205844.83
|Tata Power
|394.15
|5.8
|1.49
|433.2
|182.45
|126009.43
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.8
|9.45
|0.93
|1250.0
|686.9
|114427.24
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price on the current day was ₹519.55, and the high price reached was ₹538.5.
Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 166.40, while the 52-week high price was 589.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, with the stock experiencing fluctuations between these two price points.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹536.35, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹536.35, with a 3.83% increase in value and a net change of 19.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1851.15
|26.9
|1.47
|2016.0
|796.0
|293228.17
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.45
|7.4
|2.73
|298.95
|164.06
|258974.67
|Adani Power
|529.95
|13.4
|2.59
|589.3
|166.25
|204398.48
|Tata Power
|395.65
|7.3
|1.88
|433.2
|182.45
|126488.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1037.0
|20.65
|2.03
|1250.0
|686.9
|115676.59
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹532.05, up 3% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹532.05, with a 3% increase in price and a net change of 15.5 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock reached a high of ₹533.40 and a low of ₹519.55 on the current trading day.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹531.95, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹531.95, with a 2.98% increase in price and a net change of 15.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|521.78
|10 Days
|529.15
|20 Days
|546.13
|50 Days
|548.55
|100 Days
|511.09
|300 Days
|405.51
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹531.15, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹531.15, with a 2.83% increase in percentage change and a net change of 14.6 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1838.5
|14.25
|0.78
|2016.0
|796.0
|291224.37
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.7
|4.65
|1.72
|298.95
|164.06
|256417.01
|Adani Power
|525.4
|8.85
|1.71
|589.3
|166.25
|202643.57
|Tata Power
|396.05
|7.7
|1.98
|433.2
|182.45
|126616.86
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1031.0
|14.65
|1.44
|1250.0
|686.9
|115007.3
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹524.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.8, showing a 1.6% increase in value. The net change is 8.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Power News
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock recorded a low of ₹519.55 and a high of ₹527 on the current day.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹524.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.8, with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.35
|9.1
|0.5
|2016.0
|796.0
|290408.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.35
|4.3
|1.59
|298.95
|164.06
|256091.49
|Adani Power
|524.0
|7.45
|1.44
|589.3
|166.25
|202103.6
|Tata Power
|397.1
|8.75
|2.25
|433.2
|182.45
|126952.55
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.25
|8.9
|0.88
|1250.0
|686.9
|114365.89
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹519.55 and a high of ₹527 on the current day.
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹520.45, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹520.45, with a net change of 3.9 and a percentage change of 0.76. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1820.65
|-3.6
|-0.2
|2016.0
|796.0
|288396.87
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.25
|3.2
|1.18
|298.95
|164.06
|255068.42
|Adani Power
|521.95
|5.4
|1.05
|589.3
|166.25
|201312.93
|Tata Power
|394.55
|6.2
|1.6
|433.2
|182.45
|126137.31
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1018.2
|1.85
|0.18
|1250.0
|686.9
|113579.46
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹524.65, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.65, with a 1.57% increase in value and a net change of 8.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential investor confidence and market interest in the company.
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's today's high price was ₹527 and the low price was ₹519.55.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹522, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹516.55
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹522, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 5.45.
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-2.43%
|6 Months
|37.62%
|YTD
|-1.64%
|1 Year
|197.12%
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹509.95, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹521.9
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹509.95 with a decrease of -2.29% and a net change of -11.95 points.
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹521.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 386,389 shares with a closing price of ₹521.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!