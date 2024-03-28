Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's 516.55

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹530, reached a high of ₹547.95, and a low of ₹508.35 before closing at ₹521.9 on the last day. The market cap stood at ₹196684.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a 52-week low of ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 386389 shares traded.
Adani Power stock closed at ₹533.7 today, marking a 3.32% increase from the previous closing price of ₹516.55. The net change in price was ₹17.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.95
|9.7
|0.53
|2016.0
|796.0
|290503.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|277.05
|6.0
|2.21
|298.95
|164.06
|257672.58
|Adani Power
|533.7
|17.15
|3.32
|589.3
|166.25
|205844.83
|Tata Power
|394.15
|5.8
|1.49
|433.2
|182.45
|126009.43
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.8
|9.45
|0.93
|1250.0
|686.9
|114427.24
Adani Power stock's low price on the current day was ₹519.55, and the high price reached was ₹538.5.
Adani Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 166.40, while the 52-week high price was 589.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, with the stock experiencing fluctuations between these two price points.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹536.35, with a 3.83% increase in value and a net change of 19.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1851.15
|26.9
|1.47
|2016.0
|796.0
|293228.17
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.45
|7.4
|2.73
|298.95
|164.06
|258974.67
|Adani Power
|529.95
|13.4
|2.59
|589.3
|166.25
|204398.48
|Tata Power
|395.65
|7.3
|1.88
|433.2
|182.45
|126488.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1037.0
|20.65
|2.03
|1250.0
|686.9
|115676.59
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹532.05, with a 3% increase in price and a net change of 15.5 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Power stock reached a high of ₹533.40 and a low of ₹519.55 on the current trading day.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹531.95, with a 2.98% increase in price and a net change of 15.4 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|521.78
|10 Days
|529.15
|20 Days
|546.13
|50 Days
|548.55
|100 Days
|511.09
|300 Days
|405.51
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹531.15, with a 2.83% increase in percentage change and a net change of 14.6 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1838.5
|14.25
|0.78
|2016.0
|796.0
|291224.37
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.7
|4.65
|1.72
|298.95
|164.06
|256417.01
|Adani Power
|525.4
|8.85
|1.71
|589.3
|166.25
|202643.57
|Tata Power
|396.05
|7.7
|1.98
|433.2
|182.45
|126616.86
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1031.0
|14.65
|1.44
|1250.0
|686.9
|115007.3
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.8, showing a 1.6% increase in value. The net change is 8.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Power stock recorded a low of ₹519.55 and a high of ₹527 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.8, with a net change of 8.25 and a percent change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.35
|9.1
|0.5
|2016.0
|796.0
|290408.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.35
|4.3
|1.59
|298.95
|164.06
|256091.49
|Adani Power
|524.0
|7.45
|1.44
|589.3
|166.25
|202103.6
|Tata Power
|397.1
|8.75
|2.25
|433.2
|182.45
|126952.55
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1025.25
|8.9
|0.88
|1250.0
|686.9
|114365.89
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹519.55 and a high of ₹527 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹520.45, with a net change of 3.9 and a percentage change of 0.76. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1820.65
|-3.6
|-0.2
|2016.0
|796.0
|288396.87
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.25
|3.2
|1.18
|298.95
|164.06
|255068.42
|Adani Power
|521.95
|5.4
|1.05
|589.3
|166.25
|201312.93
|Tata Power
|394.55
|6.2
|1.6
|433.2
|182.45
|126137.31
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1018.2
|1.85
|0.18
|1250.0
|686.9
|113579.46
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹524.65, with a 1.57% increase in value and a net change of 8.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential investor confidence and market interest in the company.
Adani Power stock's today's high price was ₹527 and the low price was ₹519.55.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹522, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 5.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-2.43%
|6 Months
|37.62%
|YTD
|-1.64%
|1 Year
|197.12%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹509.95 with a decrease of -2.29% and a net change of -11.95 points.
On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 386,389 shares with a closing price of ₹521.9.
