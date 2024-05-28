Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹709.95, reached a high of ₹717 and a low of ₹702.35, and closed at ₹706.95. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹271,740.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹720.1 and ₹230.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 307,073 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|714.38
|Support 1
|699.43
|Resistance 2
|723.17
|Support 2
|693.27
|Resistance 3
|729.33
|Support 3
|684.48
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹717 & ₹702.35 yesterday to end at ₹706.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend