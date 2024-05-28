Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 706.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 709.95, reached a high of 717 and a low of 702.35, and closed at 706.95. The market capitalization was recorded at 271,740.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were 720.1 and 230.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 307,073 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1714.38Support 1699.43
Resistance 2723.17Support 2693.27
Resistance 3729.33Support 3684.48
28 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6828 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹706.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 717 & 702.35 yesterday to end at 706.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

