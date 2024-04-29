Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹597.1 and closed at ₹592.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹601.4 and the low was ₹588. The market capitalization stood at ₹228215.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647 and the 52-week low is ₹194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 298,332 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹601.4 & ₹588 yesterday to end at ₹592.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!