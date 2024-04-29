Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 592.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 597.1 and closed at 592.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 601.4 and the low was 588. The market capitalization stood at 228215.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 647 and the 52-week low is 194.3. The BSE volume for the day was 298,332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 1531 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4348 k

The trading volume yesterday was 64.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1284 k & BSE volume was 247 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹592.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 601.4 & 588 yesterday to end at 592.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

