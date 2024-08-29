Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 654.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 658.25 and closed at 654.15, with a high of 658.7 and a low of 638.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 247,403.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 896.75, while the 52-week low is 289.3. A total of 504,932 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.38Support 1635.68
Resistance 2664.97Support 2629.57
Resistance 3671.08Support 3617.98
29 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12497 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹654.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 658.7 & 638.6 yesterday to end at 641.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

