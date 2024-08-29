Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹658.25 and closed at ₹654.15, with a high of ₹658.7 and a low of ₹638.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹247,403.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹896.75, while the 52-week low is ₹289.3. A total of 504,932 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|653.38
|Support 1
|635.68
|Resistance 2
|664.97
|Support 2
|629.57
|Resistance 3
|671.08
|Support 3
|617.98
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹658.7 & ₹638.6 yesterday to end at ₹641.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.