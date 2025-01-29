Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 496.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 496.95 and closed slightly lower at 496.80. The stock reached a high of 506.55 and a low of 483.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 191,767 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 346,649 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at 500.50. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 12.84%, also standing at 500.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67% to reach 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.97%
3 Months-11.12%
6 Months-31.82%
YTD-6.09%
1 Year-12.84%
29 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Q3 results today: Adani Power, Tata Motors & Ambuja Cements among 80 companies to declare earnings on January 29

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-adani-power-tata-motors-ambuja-cements-among-80-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-29-11738114135196.html

29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.58Support 1484.88
Resistance 2519.57Support 2472.17
Resistance 3532.28Support 3461.18
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9896 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹496.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 506.55 & 483.05 yesterday to end at 496.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

