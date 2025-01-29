Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹496.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹496.80. The stock reached a high of ₹506.55 and a low of ₹483.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹191,767 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 346,649 shares for Adani Power.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power's share price has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹500.50. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 12.84%, also standing at ₹500.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67% to reach 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.97%
|3 Months
|-11.12%
|6 Months
|-31.82%
|YTD
|-6.09%
|1 Year
|-12.84%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.58
|Support 1
|484.88
|Resistance 2
|519.57
|Support 2
|472.17
|Resistance 3
|532.28
|Support 3
|461.18
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.55 & ₹483.05 yesterday to end at ₹496.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend