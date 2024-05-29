Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹707.7 and closed at ₹704.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹712, while the lowest was ₹675.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹261,751.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹720.1, and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. BSE trading volume was 395,034 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹712 & ₹675.5 yesterday to end at ₹704.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend