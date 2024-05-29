Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 704.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 678.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 707.7 and closed at 704.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 712, while the lowest was 675.5. The market capitalization stood at 261,751.23 crore. The 52-week high was 720.1, and the 52-week low was 230.95. BSE trading volume was 395,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6828 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 307 k.

29 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹704.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 712 & 675.5 yesterday to end at 704.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

