Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 612.55, up 2.87% from yesterday's 595.45

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock had a volatile day on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹599.9, high at ₹599.95, low at ₹591.7, and closing at ₹591.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹229661.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹647 and ₹194.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 314,498 shares traded.
Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.
Adani Power achieved a ROE of 44.61% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 16.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Adani Power's EPS has decreased by a significant percentage and its revenue has increased by 12.89% over the last 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 472296.20 cr, which is 24.03% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Today, Adani Power's stock price increased by 2.87% to reach ₹612.55, outperforming its peers. While Adani Green Energy witnessed a decline, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1799.8
|-6.8
|-0.38
|2016.0
|816.0
|285094.17
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|301.65
|7.95
|2.71
|298.95
|172.54
|280552.71
|Adani Power
|612.55
|17.1
|2.87
|647.0
|214.0
|236256.79
|Tata Power
|449.1
|1.0
|0.22
|451.5
|199.35
|143576.9
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1064.65
|4.0
|0.38
|1250.0
|686.9
|118760.93
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹594.35 and the high price was ₹622.30.
Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹612.55 - a 2.87% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 625.28 , 638.32 , 653.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 596.73 , 581.22 , 568.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume traded for Adani Power until 3 PM has increased by 192.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹612.55, reflecting a 2.87% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Adani Power share price is at ₹614 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|597.49
|10 Days
|601.83
|20 Days
|584.03
|50 Days
|566.46
|100 Days
|546.14
|300 Days
|437.60
The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM has increased by 207.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹614, up by 3.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Power share price is at ₹614 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 1 PM is 236.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹614, up by 3.12%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power reached a high of 615.0 and a low of 609.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 613.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹594.35, while the high price reached was ₹622.30.
Adani Power's trading volume until 12 AM has increased by 253.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹612.4, showing a 2.85% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 619.5 and 607.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 607.85 and selling near hourly resistance at 619.5.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|597.49
|10 Days
|601.83
|20 Days
|584.03
|50 Days
|566.46
|100 Days
|546.14
|300 Days
|437.60
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power share price is at ₹609.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM has increased by 270.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹609.5, up by 2.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 623.12 and 597.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 597.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 623.12.
Adani Power share price is at ₹609.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 2.07% to reach ₹607.75, mirroring the upward trend of its counterparts. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.45% and 0.4% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1816.4
|9.8
|0.54
|2016.0
|816.0
|287723.66
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|299.65
|5.95
|2.03
|298.95
|172.54
|278692.59
|Adani Power
|607.75
|12.3
|2.07
|647.0
|214.0
|234405.46
|Tata Power
|453.7
|5.6
|1.25
|451.5
|199.35
|145047.52
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1074.5
|13.85
|1.31
|1250.0
|686.9
|119859.69
The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 317.02% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹610, showing a 2.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Adani Power touched a high of 622.3 & a low of 596.25 in the previous trading hour.
Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 2.78% to reach ₹612, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1818.7
|12.1
|0.67
|2016.0
|816.0
|288087.99
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|295.65
|1.95
|0.66
|298.95
|172.54
|274972.35
|Adani Power
|612.0
|16.55
|2.78
|647.0
|214.0
|236044.66
|Tata Power
|451.75
|3.65
|0.81
|451.5
|199.35
|144424.11
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1071.4
|10.75
|1.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|119513.89
Adani Power share price is at ₹598.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹591.7 and ₹600.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹591.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 600.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.18% today, reaching ₹596.55. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 165.11% to ₹596.55. By comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|0.68%
|6 Months
|66.53%
|YTD
|13.51%
|1 Year
|165.11%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|600.15
|Support 1
|591.7
|Resistance 2
|604.3
|Support 2
|587.4
|Resistance 3
|608.6
|Support 3
|583.25
The trading volume yesterday was 43.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1849 k & BSE volume was 314 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹599.95 & ₹591.7 yesterday to end at ₹591.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
