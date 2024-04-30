Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 612.55, up 2.87% from yesterday's 595.45

34 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 2.87 %. The stock closed at 595.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock had a volatile day on the last trading day, with the open price at 599.9, high at 599.95, low at 591.7, and closing at 591.7. The market capitalization stood at 229661.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 647 and 194.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 314,498 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST Adani Power share price Live : Shareholding information

Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:34 PM IST Adani Power share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power achieved a ROE of 44.61% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 16.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

30 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Adani Power's EPS has decreased by a significant percentage and its revenue has increased by 12.89% over the last 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 472296.20 cr, which is 24.03% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:02 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price increased by 2.87% to reach 612.55, outperforming its peers. While Adani Green Energy witnessed a decline, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1799.8-6.8-0.382016.0816.0285094.17
Power Grid Corporation Of India301.657.952.71298.95172.54280552.71
Adani Power612.5517.12.87647.0214.0236256.79
Tata Power449.11.00.22451.5199.35143576.9
Adani Energy Solutions1064.654.00.381250.0686.9118760.93
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 594.35 and the high price was 622.30.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power closed today at ₹612.55, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price closed the day at 612.55 - a 2.87% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 625.28 , 638.32 , 653.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 596.73 , 581.22 , 568.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 192.20% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for Adani Power until 3 PM has increased by 192.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 612.55, reflecting a 2.87% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹614, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price is at 614 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days597.49
10 Days601.83
20 Days584.03
50 Days566.46
100 Days546.14
300 Days437.60
30 Apr 2024, 02:50 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 207.29% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM has increased by 207.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 614, up by 3.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST Adani Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 615.6 and 610.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 610.1 and selling near the hourly resistance of 615.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1615.77Support 1611.82
Resistance 2617.78Support 2609.88
Resistance 3619.72Support 3607.87
30 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹614, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price is at 614 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 236.89% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 1 PM is 236.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at 614, up by 3.12%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power reached a high of 615.0 and a low of 609.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 613.3 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1615.6Support 1610.1
Resistance 2618.05Support 2607.05
Resistance 3621.1Support 3604.6
30 Apr 2024, 01:06 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 594.35, while the high price reached was 622.30.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 253.09% higher than yesterday

Adani Power's trading volume until 12 AM has increased by 253.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 612.4, showing a 2.85% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST Adani Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 619.5 and 607.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 607.85 and selling near hourly resistance at 619.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1613.3Support 1606.85
Resistance 2617.25Support 2604.35
Resistance 3619.75Support 3600.4
30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days597.49
10 Days601.83
20 Days584.03
50 Days566.46
100 Days546.14
300 Days437.60
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹609.35, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price is at 609.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 270.66% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM has increased by 270.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 609.5, up by 2.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 623.12 and 597.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 597.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 623.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1619.5Support 1607.85
Resistance 2624.0Support 2600.7
Resistance 3631.15Support 3596.2
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹609.4, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price is at 609.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 608.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 2.07% to reach 607.75, mirroring the upward trend of its counterparts. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.45% and 0.4% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1816.49.80.542016.0816.0287723.66
Power Grid Corporation Of India299.655.952.03298.95172.54278692.59
Adani Power607.7512.32.07647.0214.0234405.46
Tata Power453.75.61.25451.5199.35145047.52
Adani Energy Solutions1074.513.851.311250.0686.9119859.69
30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 317.02% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 317.02% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 610, showing a 2.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:39 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power touched a high of 622.3 & a low of 596.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1623.12Support 1597.07
Resistance 2635.73Support 2583.63
Resistance 3649.17Support 3571.02
30 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 2.78% to reach 612, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1818.712.10.672016.0816.0288087.99
Power Grid Corporation Of India295.651.950.66298.95172.54274972.35
Adani Power612.016.552.78647.0214.0236044.66
Tata Power451.753.650.81451.5199.35144424.11
Adani Energy Solutions1071.410.751.011250.0686.9119513.89
30 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹598.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹595.45

Adani Power share price is at 598.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 591.7 and 600.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 591.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 600.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.18% today, reaching 596.55. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 165.11% to 596.55. By comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months0.68%
6 Months66.53%
YTD13.51%
1 Year165.11%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.15Support 1591.7
Resistance 2604.3Support 2587.4
Resistance 3608.6Support 3583.25
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3846 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1849 k & BSE volume was 314 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹591.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 599.95 & 591.7 yesterday to end at 591.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.