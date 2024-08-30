Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹641.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹641.45. The stock reached a high of ₹649.65 and a low of ₹629. The market capitalization stood at ₹248,444.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹289.3, respectively. The BSE volume was 318,301 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|653.38
|Support 1
|635.68
|Resistance 2
|664.97
|Support 2
|629.57
|Resistance 3
|671.08
|Support 3
|617.98
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.65 & ₹629 yesterday to end at ₹644.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.