Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 641.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 641.4 and closed slightly higher at 641.45. The stock reached a high of 649.65 and a low of 629. The market capitalization stood at 248,444.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 289.3, respectively. The BSE volume was 318,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.38Support 1635.68
Resistance 2664.97Support 2629.57
Resistance 3671.08Support 3617.98
30 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12497 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹641.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 649.65 & 629 yesterday to end at 644.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

