Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 507.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 510.05 and closed at 507.20. The stock reached a high of 513.65 and a low of 504.25 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of 195,450.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, with a trading volume of 586,918 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.68Support 1503.28
Resistance 2517.92Support 2499.12
Resistance 3522.08Support 3493.88
30 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9070 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 586 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹507.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 513.65 & 504.25 yesterday to end at 506.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

