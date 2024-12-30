Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹510.05 and closed at ₹507.20. The stock reached a high of ₹513.65 and a low of ₹504.25 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹195,450.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, with a trading volume of 586,918 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.68
|Support 1
|503.28
|Resistance 2
|517.92
|Support 2
|499.12
|Resistance 3
|522.08
|Support 3
|493.88
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 586 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹513.65 & ₹504.25 yesterday to end at ₹506.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend