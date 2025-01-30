Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹504.80 and closed at ₹497.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹528 and a low of ₹497 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹201,621.50 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 505,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹528 & ₹497 yesterday to end at ₹522.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.