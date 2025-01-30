Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 5.08 %. The stock closed at 497.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 522.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 504.80 and closed at 497.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 528 and a low of 497 during the day. With a market capitalization of 201,621.50 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 505,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10149 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹497.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 528 & 497 yesterday to end at 522.35. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

