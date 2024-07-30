Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹719.7 and closed at ₹713.05. The high for the day was ₹724.85 and the low was ₹715.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹276,446.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 563,074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|722.15
|Support 1
|712.25
|Resistance 2
|728.5
|Support 2
|708.7
|Resistance 3
|732.05
|Support 3
|702.35
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹724.85 & ₹715.1 yesterday to end at ₹716.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend