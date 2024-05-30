Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹677.25 and a close price of ₹678.65. The high for the day was ₹684.10 and the low was ₹666.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹262,117.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹720.10 and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 418,496 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|687.45
|Support 1
|669.5
|Resistance 2
|694.7
|Support 2
|658.8
|Resistance 3
|705.4
|Support 3
|651.55
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹684.1 & ₹666.15 yesterday to end at ₹678.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend