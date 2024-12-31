Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 10.15 %. The stock closed at 506.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 507.05 and closed slightly lower at 506.95. The stock experienced a high of 558.4 and a low of 501.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 208,062.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. A total of 1,386,063 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹506.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 558.4 & 501.6 yesterday to end at 558.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.