Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹507.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹506.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹558.4 and a low of ₹501.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹208,062.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. A total of 1,386,063 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹506.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹558.4 & ₹501.6 yesterday to end at ₹558.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.