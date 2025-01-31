Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 522.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 523.05 and closed slightly lower at 522.35. The stock reached a high of 524.90 and a low of 505.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 196,241.10 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 311,191 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.18Support 1504.63
Resistance 2531.12Support 2498.02
Resistance 3537.73Support 3488.08
31 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10266 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹522.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 524.90 & 505.65 yesterday to end at 509. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.