Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹523.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹522.35. The stock reached a high of ₹524.90 and a low of ₹505.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹196,241.10 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 311,191 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.18
|Support 1
|504.63
|Resistance 2
|531.12
|Support 2
|498.02
|Resistance 3
|537.73
|Support 3
|488.08
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹524.90 & ₹505.65 yesterday to end at ₹509. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend