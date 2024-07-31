Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 716.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 729.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock price on the last day opened at 721.35, closed at 716.75, with a high of 734.9 and a low of 717. The market capitalization was 281,228.7 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 259.35. The BSE volume for the day was 779,342 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at 736.90. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 166.83% to reach 736.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.57%
3 Months8.88%
6 Months30.62%
YTD38.87%
1 Year166.83%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1737.27Support 1718.67
Resistance 2745.43Support 2708.23
Resistance 3755.87Support 3700.07
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4696 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 779 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹716.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 734.9 & 717 yesterday to end at 729.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

