Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock price on the last day opened at ₹721.35, closed at ₹716.75, with a high of ₹734.9 and a low of ₹717. The market capitalization was ₹281,228.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹259.35. The BSE volume for the day was 779,342 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at ₹736.90. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 166.83% to reach ₹736.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.57%
|3 Months
|8.88%
|6 Months
|30.62%
|YTD
|38.87%
|1 Year
|166.83%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|737.27
|Support 1
|718.67
|Resistance 2
|745.43
|Support 2
|708.23
|Resistance 3
|755.87
|Support 3
|700.07
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 779 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹734.9 & ₹717 yesterday to end at ₹729.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend