Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 698.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 679.55 and closed at 679.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 709 and the low was 675.75. The market capitalization stood at 269,291.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 720.1 and a 52-week low of 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,023,631 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹712.7, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹698.2

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 712.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 679.45 and 713.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 679.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 713.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 1.55% and is currently trading at 709.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 179.75% to reach 709.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months24.61%
6 Months61.85%
YTD32.99%
1 Year179.75%
31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1713.35Support 1679.45
Resistance 2728.35Support 2660.55
Resistance 3747.25Support 3645.55
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7156 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹679.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 709 & 675.75 yesterday to end at 679.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.