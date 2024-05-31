Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹679.55 and closed at ₹679.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹709 and the low was ₹675.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,291.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹720.1 and a 52-week low of ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,023,631 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at ₹712.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹679.45 and ₹713.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹679.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 713.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 1.55% and is currently trading at ₹709.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 179.75% to reach ₹709.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|24.61%
|6 Months
|61.85%
|YTD
|32.99%
|1 Year
|179.75%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|713.35
|Support 1
|679.45
|Resistance 2
|728.35
|Support 2
|660.55
|Resistance 3
|747.25
|Support 3
|645.55
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹709 & ₹675.75 yesterday to end at ₹679.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend