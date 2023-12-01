Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹748.45 and closed at ₹732.7. The stock reached a high of ₹752.4 and a low of ₹691.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,745.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 723,541 shares.
01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
