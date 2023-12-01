Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -3.52 %. The stock closed at 732.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 706.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas opened at 748.45 and closed at 732.7. The stock reached a high of 752.4 and a low of 691.65. The market capitalization of the company is 77,745.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 723,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹732.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas has recorded a volume of 723,541 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 732.7.

